Follow all the live action from Qatar

FIFA World Cup draw live streaming: A total of 32 teams will fight for the ultimate trophy in Qatar later this year.

FIFA World Cup draw live streaming and updates: The highly anticipated Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday. As per the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions protocols, 28 pre-qualified teams will be allocated from pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on March 31st, 2022. As hosts, Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams from the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd…