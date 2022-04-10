Follow live updates from Norwich City vs Burnley

Norwich City hosted Burnley at Carrow Road and hoped to register a win to lift the mood of everyone associated with the club.

Everton’s win over Manchester United saved the Canaries 10 points from safety and their already slim survival hopes hanged by a thread.

, CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR NCFC LIVE BLOG or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

They welcome Sean Dyche’s side Burnley into the NR1 this afternoon, hoping to make ground on the Clarets who still aspire to stay in the division after a crucial 3-2 win over Everton in midweek.

City have not won a Premier League game since a 3-0 win over Watford in January.

Burnley have won back to back games in the Premier League this time only once…