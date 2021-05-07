Follow Mouni Roy’s diet to keep your health good in lock down

We are all concerned about our health in lockdown. So if you also want to improve your health by sitting at home, then follow the diet of Mouni Roy. To follow Mouni’s diet, you read here –

Mouni often shares her fitness mantra, diet chart with fans on her social media account. In such a situation, you can also adopt Mouni Roy’s fitness tips to fight epidemics like Coronavirus (Covid-19) and to strengthen your body.

Mouni believes that one should never go hungry to be fit and thin. Must eat something after every two to three hours interval. They believe that by making a slight change in your eating habits, you can get a healthy body, such as eat sprouts instead of pizza.