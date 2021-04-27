Follow these home remedies to make feet beautiful and soft – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

At this time we’re going to share with you residence treatments to make ft lovely and tender. A number of the residence treatments to maintain the ft tender and tender are as follows:

Honey – Honey accommodates antioxidants that carry moisture to the pores and skin and hydrate it. As well as, it additionally has anti-aging advantages. You need to use some uncooked honey in your ft which may be utilized on the ft for five to 10 minutes. You need to use this treatment two to a few occasions per week.

Other than this, it’s also possible to apply different packs made from honey to make the ft tender. Details about it’s as follows: Honey and Glycerin – Important Substances: 2 tablespoons honey 2 spoons glycerin Methodology: 1. Combine honey and glycerin properly. Apply this combination in your ft and go away. After 10 minutes wash it with lukewarm water. Very quickly, you’ll really feel a distinction in legs.

Or use honey, lemon and olive oil –

Important Substances: 2 teaspoons honey, 2 teaspoons olive oil, a couple of drops of lemon juice:

1. Mix honey, olive oil and lemon juice in a bowl. 2. Apply the pack in your ft and therapeutic massage with mild palms. 3. Let it dry and wash it with lukewarm water. 4. Undertake this treatment thrice per week. It will make your ft tender.

