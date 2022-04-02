Following the draw held in Doha, the groupings for the 2022 Qatar World Cup remained as follows

The celebration of the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup took place in Doha on Friday and 32 participants – three of whom are yet to be determined in the playoffs – already know who their rivals will be in the world’s most important football tournament. World.
Led by Kaifu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Lothar Matthaus, Ali Dei, Abel Ahmed Malala, Tim Cahill, Bora Milutinovich and Rabah Madjer, the teams met their fate in an event that affected the football world.
Groups like this…
Group A:
A1: Queue
A2: Ecuador
A3: Senegal
A4: Netherlands
B Group:
B1: England
B2: Iran
B3: United States of america
B4: Wales/Scotland or Ukraine
Group C:
C1: Argentina
C2: Saudi Arab
C3: Mexico
C4: Poland
Group D:
D1: France
D2: Australia/Peru
D3: Denmark
C4: Tunes
Group E:
E1: Spain
E2:…
Read Full News