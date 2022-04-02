Following the draw held in Doha, the groupings for the 2022 Qatar World Cup remained as follows

The celebration of the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup took place in Doha on Friday and 32 participants – three of whom are yet to be determined in the playoffs – already know who their rivals will be in the world’s most important football tournament. World.

Led by Kaifu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Lothar Matthaus, Ali Dei, Abel Ahmed Malala, Tim Cahill, Bora Milutinovich and Rabah Madjer, the teams met their fate in an event that affected the football world.

Groups like this…

Group A:

A1: Queue

A2: Ecuador

A3: Senegal

A4: Netherlands

B Group:

B1: England

B2: Iran

B3: United States of america

B4: Wales/Scotland or Ukraine

Group C:

C1: Argentina

C2: Saudi Arab

C3: Mexico

C4: Poland

Group D:

D1: France

D2: Australia/Peru

D3: Denmark

C4: Tunes

Group E:

E1: Spain

E2:…