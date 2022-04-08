Following the incident in Hawaii, Warner suspended his projects with Ezra Miller, including ‘The Flash’. people | Entertainment

Will Smith He’s not the only Hollywood star he’s faced with his career consequences of a violent reaction in public.

American Central Rolling stone Said that on 30 March the officials Warner Bros. and DC improved an emergency meeting to discuss Ezra Miller Future with studio After the recent arrest of the star of flamboyant for disorderly conduct and harassment,

According to a source, the consensus in the room was stop any project Miller is involved in the future, which includes any Possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe,

In early March it was revealed that Warner may have rescheduled the launch of its productionsHence Ezra Miller’s Solo Film as a Lightning-Fast Superhero Postponed…