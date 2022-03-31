Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins – Times-Herald

Rock band Foo Fighters announced Tuesday that it will be canceling all upcoming shows After the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins On Friday, while the band was in Bogota, Colombia, preparing to perform at the Festival Esterio Picnic.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the shocking loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement posted to their social media sites. “We regret and share in the despair that we may not see each other as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to bring our loved ones closer, and to cherish all those music and memories.” Appreciate what we’ve made together. With love, Foo Fighters.”

Hawkins, a Laguna Beach native, was 50 years old. He leaves…