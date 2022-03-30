Foo Fighters cancel May concert at Meriweather Post Pavilion after drummer’s death

COLOMBIA, MD – The Foo Fighters will no longer perform at the Meriweather Post Pavilion.

The group canceled the rest of their tour after their drummer died last week in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was touring. A toxicology report found that Taylor Hawkins had several substances in her body. However, no official cause of death has been revealed.

Taylor Hawkins played drums for the Foo Fighters for 25 years. He was only 50 years old.

The group was set to perform at Merriweather in May. Refund options haven’t been announced yet.