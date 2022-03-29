Foo Fighters cancel tour as band mourns drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters are canceling tour dates as the band mourns the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins, 50, died Friday night ahead of the band’s performance at the Esterio Picnic Festival at a hotel in Bogota, Colombia. That show was cancelled.

Foo Fighters formally announced an early end to the tour on Tuesday, following what Hawkins described as a “shocking loss.”

The band said, “We’re sorry and share in the disappointment that we won’t see each other as planned.” “Instead, let’s take this time to mourn, to heal, to bring our loved ones closer, and to appreciate all the music and memories that we have created together.”

Hawkins was a humble, beloved member of the group who had a strong friendship with Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl. In Grohl’s memoirs he…