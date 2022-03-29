Foo Fighters cancel tour dates after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Photo: supply

The band made their announcement after Hawking’s death in South America over the weekend.

The Foo Fighters have toured New Zealand several times and were scheduled to perform in Wellington on 15 December and Auckland on 17 December.

The band was also expected to play at the Grammy Awards in April.

Hawkins, who was 50, died at a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, where the band was to perform as part of a South American tour.

His death was announced by Foo Fighters in a statement, in which they said they were “devastated” by the loss and that they had separated from their family.