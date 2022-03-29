Foo Fighters cancel tour dates after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters are canceling all of their upcoming tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band wrote, “We regret and share in despair that we may not see each other as planned.” “Instead, let’s take this time to mourn, to heal, to bring our loved ones closer, and to appreciate all the music and memories that we have created together.” Find the statement given below.

The Foo Fighters statement did not mention the band’s planned performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The demonstration was announced on 24 March, and Hawkins died the next day. Pitchfork has reached out to Recording Academy representatives for comment and more information.

Taylor Hawkins has died in Bogota, Colombia ahead of the band’s scheduled performance at the Festival Esterio.