Foo Fighters cancels all tour dates after Taylor Hawkins’ death

Foo Fighters has canceled all tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

They were scheduled to play at Sky Stadium in Wellington on 15 December and Western Springs in Auckland on 17 December 2022.

Read more:

* Miley Cyrus pays tearful tribute to late friend Taylor Hawkins on her show

* Inside Taylor Hawkins’ last Foo Fighters show: Tributes from Dave Grohl and a Queen-inspired performance

* Taylor Hawkins realized the dream of a 9-year-old drummer girl a few days before her death

* Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50



al wagner Taylor Hawkins at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in 2019 (file photo).

The cancellation comes after the tragic death of Hawkins, who died in a hotel room on Saturday…