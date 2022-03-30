Foo Fighters confirm they are canceling tour after Taylor Hawkins’ death

Artist News Gigs & Festivals

by Chris Cook | Published on Wednesday 30 March 2022

Foo Fighters have confirmed that they are canceling their upcoming tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last weekend.

The musician, 50, was in Colombia on Friday night with his band due to the headline of the Esterio picnic festival in the country’s capital, Bogota.

Hawkins reportedly complained of chest pain and was found unresponsive when paramedics arrived at his hotel room. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was declared brought dead on the spot.

The band confirmed on social media last night that they are canceling upcoming shows – including sold out dates in the UK – after Hawkins…