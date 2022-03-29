Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and the sad appeal of self-destruction

Live fast, play the drums fast.
A while back I posted something on social media about The Who’s Keith Moon, a rock drummer who grew old too quickly and died at a very young age of 32. Moon’s tragic demise and legendary drug and alcohol abuse serve as a myth of romantic self-destruction in the music world.
Taylor Hawkins, the hard-hitting and smile-flashing drummer with American rock band Foo Fighters, died on Friday in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. The group led by Dave Grohl was on tour in South America. Hawkins was 50 years old.
according to a Statement From Colombia…
Read Full News