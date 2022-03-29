Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and the sad appeal of self-destruction

A woman lights candles outside the Casa Medina hotel where Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the band Foo Fighters and performer at the Asterio Picnic festival, died the night before in Bogota, Colombia, on March 26.Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

Live fast, play the drums fast.

A while back I posted something on social media about The Who’s Keith Moon, a rock drummer who grew old too quickly and died at a very young age of 32. Moon’s tragic demise and legendary drug and alcohol abuse serve as a myth of romantic self-destruction in the music world.

Taylor Hawkins, the hard-hitting and smile-flashing drummer with American rock band Foo Fighters, died on Friday in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. The group led by Dave Grohl was on tour in South America. Hawkins was 50 years old.

according to a Statement From Colombia…