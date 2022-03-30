Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ body brought back to America

Photos showed a coffin carrying the body of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was found dead at a Columbia hotel on Friday, was seen being loaded onto the band’s plane.

A chartered Boeing 757 took off from Bogota and landed in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, according to daily mailwho published the images from El Dorado International Airport.

Tour manager Gus Brandt remained in Colombia after other band members returned to the US a day after the 50-year-old musician was found dead at the Four Seasons Casa Medina.

On Tuesday, Foo Fighters announced that they have canceled the rest of their shows in light of the untimely death.

“We are sorry and share …