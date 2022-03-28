Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ body will be brought back as family makes funeral arrangements

The body of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will fly to the US after being released by Colombian authorities.

Hawkins’ family is now making funeral arrangements as investigators complete an autopsy over the weekend following the shock death of the drummer on Friday.

Investigators in Colombia’s capital Bogota confirmed that Hawkins had consumed ten substances, including marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

The Foo Fighters drummer is survived by wife Alison (right), daughter Annabelle, 13, (center) and two other children, Oliver, 16, and Everley, 8. Taylor and Alison married in 2005

An emotional Dave Grohl cried while hugging his band mates and friends at LAX on Saturday night