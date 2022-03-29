Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ chilling final words revealed

The rock star was found dead in his hotel room after battling addiction for years. Photo / Getty Images

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins pledged to take care of herself in a chilling final voice message.

On Friday, the 50-year-old rock star was found dead in a Colombian hotel room after battling drugs for years.

As Globo1 reports, the band was set to headline the Brazilian festival Lollapalooza in the days following his death, and festival producer Perry Farrell and his wife Etsy revealed what Hawkins had told them.

The drummer reportedly left a voice note, which said: “Take care of each other. And I’ll take care of myself. And I’ll see you in So Paulo. I love you, love you. Have a good sleep.” “

Hawkins had been battling drug addiction for a long time and…