Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for alternative rock gods Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50. No immediate cause of death was released.

Although no cause of death has yet been revealed, the band confirmed the news in a brief statement. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. We extend our condolences to his wife, children and family, and we want his privacy to be treated with the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time. ,

Hawkins began his career as a drummer for Alanis Morissette, with whom he toured in support of the singer’s blockbuster album. jagged Little Pill, Hawkins appeared in several…