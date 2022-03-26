LATEST

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Posted on
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins’ 50. has died at the age of

26 March 2022 at 4:04 am

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for rock band Foo Fighters, has died. He was 50 years old.

There were no immediate details about how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss”.

The Foo Fighters were on a tour of South America. They played one festival in San Isidro, Argentina on Sunday and were scheduled to play in another in Bogota, Colombia on Friday night.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” said a message on the band’s official Twitter account.

