Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at age 50, band says – National

Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for rock band Foo Fighters, has died, the band announced late Friday.

Hawkins was 50 years old. No cause of death was given by the group, which posted a brief statement on social media.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

The Foo Fighters were due to perform at the Esterio Picnic Music Festival in Bogota, Colombia on Friday. festival continues a statement The band’s performance in Spanish and the rest of their South American tour, saying…