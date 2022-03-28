Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies

Artist News Top Stories

by Andy Malt | Published on Monday 28 March 2022

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died while touring with the band in South America. He was 50 years old.

In a statement, the Foo Fighters said: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. We are with his wife, children and family.” Our condolences, and we want his privacy to be respected with the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The band was due to headline the Esterio Picnic festival in Bogota, Colombia. During the band’s scheduled run, a candlelight awakening was held on stage at Hawkins…