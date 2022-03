The drummer of rock group Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, has died, the band has announced.

The band stated that it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked to respect their family’s privacy.

Hawkins (50) sang along with Nate Mandel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffy at Fuzz with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the Foo Fighters official account tweeted.