Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50

The drummer of rock group Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, has died, the band has announced.

The band stated that it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked to respect their family’s privacy.

Hawkins, 50, played in Fuzz with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades, along with Nate Mandel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffy.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the Foo Fighters official account tweeted.

His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that his privacy be respected with the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time.”