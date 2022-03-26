LATEST

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50

Posted on
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50

Taylor Hawkins, drummer of multi-Grammy Award-winning rock group The Foo Fighters, has died, his bandmates said in a statement. He was 50 years old.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement on Twitter.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” he added.

The statement did not specify the cause of Mr Hawkins’ death, which was reported on the same day the band was scheduled to play at the Festival Esterio Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

The festival said in a statement that the show would not go ahead.

Taylor played with the Foo Fighters, one of America’s most influential and critically acclaimed alternative rock bands, since 1997, when he was taken on by the lead…

