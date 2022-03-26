Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at 50

Taylor Hawkins, the hard-hitting, charismatic drummer for Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50.
A statement posted on the band’s social media and sent by its representative confirmed the death, but did not give a cause or location. The band was scheduled to play a show at the Festival Esterio Picnic in Bogota, Colombia on Friday night.
Known for his swaying limbs, surfer good looks and wide, childlike grin, Hawkins became a member of the band led by Dave Grohl for their third album, “There’s Nothing Left to Lose”, released in 1999. and the group’s subsequent seven albums.
Foo Fighters’ most recent LP, “Medicine at Midnight,” came out last year as the group was celebrating its 25th anniversary, and in an interview with The New York Times, Hawkins was direct…