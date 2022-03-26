Tea Drummer Ayl Hawkins of rock band The Foo Fighters has died, the band has announced.

The band stated that it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked to respect their family’s privacy.

According to local news reports, Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was due to play at a festival.

The band announced that they would not perform at the Asterio Picnic Festival following the tragedy.

Hawkins, 50, starred in a world-renowned band with singers Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shifflett and Rami Jaffee.

A tweet from the band’s official Twitter account said: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter