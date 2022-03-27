Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 psychoactive substances in her body, toxicology test found

Colombian authorities have issued a preliminary report following the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a Bogota hotel room.
key points:
- Substances found in Hawkins’ system included marijuana and opioids.
- Officials say the cause of death is yet to be ascertained
- Hawkins died hours before the band was due to play a festival in Columbia.
The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office published a statement following preliminary toxicology tests on the body of a 50-year-old man.
It said 10 psychoactive substances and drugs were found in Hawkins’ system, including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.
The statement stressed that this was a preliminary report and that no conclusions were drawn about the cause of Hawkins’ death. Didn’t even say…