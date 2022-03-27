Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 psychoactive substances in her body, toxicology test found

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 psychoactive substances in her body, toxicology test found

Colombian authorities have issued a preliminary report following the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a Bogota hotel room.

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office published a statement following preliminary toxicology tests on the body of a 50-year-old man.

It said 10 psychoactive substances and drugs were found in Hawkins’ system, including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

The statement stressed that this was a preliminary report and that no conclusions were drawn about the cause of Hawkins’ death. Didn’t even say…

Read Full News