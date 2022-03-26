Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins no more, says band | World News

Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for rock band Foo Fighters, has died. He was 50 years old.

There were no immediate details about how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss”.

“Their musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” said a message on the band’s official Twitter account that was also emailed to reporters.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that his privacy be respected with the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time.”

After the founding of Foo Fighters…