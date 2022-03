Washington [US]March 26 (ANI): The world has lost a rock legend. Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for rock band Foo Fighters, has died. He was 50 when he breathed his last.

The news of the death of the drummer was shared on the band’s Instagram account.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the note read.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on…