Foo Fighters Drummer Was 50 – The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for Foo Fighters, has died. He was 50 years old.

The news was confirmed by band representative Steve Martin on Friday. Hollywood Reporterand his death was announced on the band’s Twitter account, A cause of death was not immediately available.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the message read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will always be with us.”

The band was in South America on tour and was scheduled to perform in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday. They were also scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3.

Born on February 17, 1972, in Fort Worth, Texas, Hawkins was the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette from 1995 to 1997,…