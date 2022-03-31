Foo Fighters: How did Taylor Hawkins die? Will the band play at the Grammys?

Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters have announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates for the band – including a stop at the USana Amphitheater on August 8.

The band shared in one, “We regret and share in despair that we may not see each other as planned.” Statement on social media. “Instead, let’s take this time to mourn, to heal, to bring our loved ones closer, and to appreciate all the music and memories that we have created together.”

The band, which is currently up for three Grammys, was also scheduled to perform at the awards ceremony on April 3. NPR Reported. The status of that performance has not been officially announced.

Foo Fighters Nominated for Best Rock Performance…