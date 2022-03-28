Foo Fighters return to Los Angeles after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

During an interview in 2021, Dave Grohl explained his first meeting with Taylor Hawkins: “We were backstage at a radio show, and he came with a beer in hand. He asked me: “How are you doing?” Going on I’m Taylor, I play with Alanis Morissette. I love your album, man, that’s great!” He was crazy! And I was like, “Either he’s my twin, my spirit animal, or my best friend” only 10 seconds after meeting him after!”

And during his final performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina, just 5 days before his death, Taylor Hawkins told the audience: “I love Dave Grohl. If I hadn’t met him I would have delivered pizza, I would have been his Would have taken care of the drum department at the Guitar Center if he wasn’t there.”

Toxicological analysis reports 10 substances found in the body of Taylor Hawkins, confirms the first press release issued this Saturday…