Foo Fighters ‘taking a pause’ after ‘shocking loss’ of drummer Taylor Hawkins: ‘Can’t do it’

Foo Fighters have reportedly put all tour dates on hold in an effort to ‘mourn, heal’ by the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band announced their intentions in a social media announcement.

The Twitter note included a screen grab note directly from the Notes section and read, “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. ”

In his note, he offered apologies to fans eager for the show, saying, “We regret and share in despair that we may not see each other as planned.”

