Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins ‘one of last true rock star drummers of our time’

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was pronounced dead at his hotel in Columbia after paramedics struggled to revive him following reports of a man suffering from “chest pain”, it has been announced.

The rock group played in Argentina the previous Sunday and was scheduled to perform in Bogotá on Friday night as part of their South American tour when Hawkins’ death was announced.

The Bogota municipal government said in a statement that the city’s emergency center received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance on Friday evening. Paramedics attempted to revive Hawkins, but there was no response and he was pronounced dead at his hotel in northern Bogota, the statement said. #Attention In connection with the death of American musician Taylor Hawkins in the city…

