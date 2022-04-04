Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys 3 days after Taylor Hawkins’ death

The Foo Fighters have won three Grammys, nearly a week and a half after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs in February, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (source: getty)

The group won Grammy Awards for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album.

No one from the band appeared to accept the award at Monday’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

Read more: Foo Fighters cancel upcoming events after Taylor Hawkins death

Hawkins was the band’s drummer for 25 years and was best friend of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

He was scheduled to perform on the Grammy telecast. Producers say Hawkins will be honored during the ceremony.

Hawkins died at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, where the band was to attend a concert on March 25.