Food agency closes Ferrero factory in Arlon and recalls all baby products after salmonella incident

FASFC has also asked distribution companies to remove these products from their shelves. Anyone who has such products in their home is asked to contact Ferrero. “It is up to the company to decide whether to withdraw or return those products,” Bonte said. Delhaize has already announced that customers can return their purchases at the supermarket and get their money back there.

VRT NWS also contacted Ferrero for a response, but they were not immediately available for comment. The company has informed Belga news agency that they admit they made a mistake. They acknowledge “internal shortcomings” that led to too late sharing of information. The company says it is “deeply sorry” over the incident and apologizes to all customers and partners.

The factory in Arlon has been in existence since the late 1970s. It is the only place Kinder Schoko-Bons are made and is the largest production location worldwide…