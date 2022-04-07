Food cards for AUH, AUE and PNC anses: they confirm the first collection schedule with an increase

National Social Security Administration (ANSES) Next to Ministry of Social Development Will be activated next Monday, May 2 First collection program with an increase of 50% From meal card (NOW FOOD PROGRAM) beneficiaries non-contributive thinking (PNC) As the mother of seven or more children.

Without ife 4 and with that Confirmed $6000 bonus for retirees and pensionersThe additional amount will also reach the holders of Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE)As per current categories.