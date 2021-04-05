ENTERTAINMENT

Food Network keeps Guy Fieri: See the new deal boosting the chef’s net worth – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Guy Fieri isn't leaving Food Network anytime soon. Take a peak at the new deal Fieri signed with the food TV giant to boost his net worth.

Listen up, Guy Fieri fans: your favorite TV chef personality is sticking around for at least three more years, as he just signed a lucrative new deal with the Discovery network. In addition to undoubtedly creating some quality new content, the contract is sure to boost Fieri’s net worth. Here’s everything we know about the arrangement so far.

Guy Fieri isn't leaving Food Network anytime soon. Take a peak at the new deal Fieri signed with the food TV giant to boost his net worth.

Contents hide
1 Guy Fieri’s success
2 The exciting new deal
3 What is Guy Fieri’s net worth?
4 How did Guy Fieri get his start?

Guy Fieri’s success

Since Guy Fieri won the reality cooking competition The Next Food Network Star back in 2006, he has been a bonafide TV sensation. He charmed & excited audiences on the smash-hit Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Tournament of Champions, which came out in 2020.

Fieri is so beloved that not even COVID-19 could stop him. During the early months of the pandemic, Fieri set an example for other reality TV personalities by being one of the first people to film remotely.

Guy Fieri isn't leaving Food Network anytime soon. Take a peak at the new deal Fieri signed with the food TV giant to boost his net worth.

During this time, he shot takeout renditions of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games. He also produced a new restaurant show called Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line, which highlighted the struggles of the food business during the pandemic.

The president of Food Network, Courtney White, commented on Fieri’s unique TV presence in a recent statement. “Guy Fieri infuses his unmatched energy and passion into every show he makes,” she said. “He is truly one-of-a-kind, adored globally for his own love of food and his deep appreciation of the people behind the restaurant scenes. I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary, creative partnership.”

Guy Fieri isn't leaving Food Network anytime soon. Take a peak at the new deal Fieri signed with the food TV giant to boost his net worth.

The exciting new deal

Luckily, Guy Fieri isn’t going anywhere – at least, not anytime soon. He was recently signed on for three more years with Discovery on the Food Network. He released a statement about this new development: “Food Network is my home and I’m stoked to continue the partnership with the entire Discovery family,” he said.

He continued: “The world of food is the ultimate unifier so having a global platform to share real-life stories of some of the most deserving chefs, restaurateurs, home cooks, entrepreneurs, and anyone who just loves a good meal is an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cookin’ up next.”

Though not too many details of the new partnership have been released, it’s safe to say Fieri’s net worth is going to become larger than it already is. Fieri has a huge stake in Discovery’s recently released platform, Discovery+, as most of Fieri’s shows will appear on it. He will also continue to develop and produce series through his production company, Knuckle Sandwich, for at least another three years.

Guy Fieri isn't leaving Food Network anytime soon. Take a peak at the new deal Fieri signed with the food TV giant to boost his net worth.

What is Guy Fieri’s net worth?

Recently, Wealthy Gorilla named Guy Fieri one of the top twenty-five richest celebrity chefs of 2021. Fieri has a net worth of $25 million from his line of restaurant, sauces, and merchandise, as well as from his career as a restaurateur, author, game show host, and TV personality.

Guy Fieri isn't leaving Food Network anytime soon. Take a peak at the new deal Fieri signed with the food TV giant to boost his net worth.

How did Guy Fieri get his start?

Guy Ramsay Fieri was born on January 22nd, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio. He grew up in Ferndale, California, but decided to depart for a year during high school when he got the chance to be an exchange student in France. There, he developed his passion for all things food.

Fieri paid for his trip to France by selling pretzels from a cart he called “Awesome Pretzel”. When he came home, he was intent on keeping his culinary career going. So, he spent the remainder of high school working at the restaurant at the Red Lion Inn in Eureka, California.

For college, Fieri went to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and graduated with a degree in Hotel Management. After, he became manager of Parker’s Lighthouse restaurant in Long Beach, California. After working there for three years, he became district manager of Louise’s Trattoria, running a whopping six locations. From there, he went on to open up multiple chains, and eventually got noticed by The New York Times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
697
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
696
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
690
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
689
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
677
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
671
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
649
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
572
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
547
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
546
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top