Food Network keeps Guy Fieri: See the new deal boosting the chef’s net worth – Film Daily

Listen up, Guy Fieri fans: your favorite TV chef personality is sticking around for at least three more years, as he just signed a lucrative new deal with the Discovery network. In addition to undoubtedly creating some quality new content, the contract is sure to boost Fieri’s net worth. Here’s everything we know about the arrangement so far.

Guy Fieri’s success

Since Guy Fieri won the reality cooking competition The Next Food Network Star back in 2006, he has been a bonafide TV sensation. He charmed & excited audiences on the smash-hit Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Tournament of Champions, which came out in 2020.

Fieri is so beloved that not even COVID-19 could stop him. During the early months of the pandemic, Fieri set an example for other reality TV personalities by being one of the first people to film remotely.

During this time, he shot takeout renditions of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games. He also produced a new restaurant show called Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line, which highlighted the struggles of the food business during the pandemic.

The president of Food Network, Courtney White, commented on Fieri’s unique TV presence in a recent statement. “Guy Fieri infuses his unmatched energy and passion into every show he makes,” she said. “He is truly one-of-a-kind, adored globally for his own love of food and his deep appreciation of the people behind the restaurant scenes. I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary, creative partnership.”

The exciting new deal

Luckily, Guy Fieri isn’t going anywhere – at least, not anytime soon. He was recently signed on for three more years with Discovery on the Food Network. He released a statement about this new development: “Food Network is my home and I’m stoked to continue the partnership with the entire Discovery family,” he said.

He continued: “The world of food is the ultimate unifier so having a global platform to share real-life stories of some of the most deserving chefs, restaurateurs, home cooks, entrepreneurs, and anyone who just loves a good meal is an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cookin’ up next.”

Though not too many details of the new partnership have been released, it’s safe to say Fieri’s net worth is going to become larger than it already is. Fieri has a huge stake in Discovery’s recently released platform, Discovery+, as most of Fieri’s shows will appear on it. He will also continue to develop and produce series through his production company, Knuckle Sandwich, for at least another three years.

What is Guy Fieri’s net worth?

Recently, Wealthy Gorilla named Guy Fieri one of the top twenty-five richest celebrity chefs of 2021. Fieri has a net worth of $25 million from his line of restaurant, sauces, and merchandise, as well as from his career as a restaurateur, author, game show host, and TV personality.

How did Guy Fieri get his start?

Guy Ramsay Fieri was born on January 22nd, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio. He grew up in Ferndale, California, but decided to depart for a year during high school when he got the chance to be an exchange student in France. There, he developed his passion for all things food.

Fieri paid for his trip to France by selling pretzels from a cart he called “Awesome Pretzel”. When he came home, he was intent on keeping his culinary career going. So, he spent the remainder of high school working at the restaurant at the Red Lion Inn in Eureka, California.

For college, Fieri went to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and graduated with a degree in Hotel Management. After, he became manager of Parker’s Lighthouse restaurant in Long Beach, California. After working there for three years, he became district manager of Louise’s Trattoria, running a whopping six locations. From there, he went on to open up multiple chains, and eventually got noticed by The New York Times.