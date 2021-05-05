Food Poisoning Symptoms: Learn What are the Signs of Food Poisoning

The main cause of the problem of indigestion is. If you are feeling like this, then you must read these systems –



These are the symptoms

Vomiting, stomach pain, loose motion, nausea, excessive weakness, headache, dizziness and excessive thirst etc. Be alert as soon as these symptoms appear and try the remedies mentioned here.

Try these tips

1. Do not let the body lack water at all. Drink plenty of water, take coconut water and liquid diet.

2. Relax the stomach and take light food like khichdi, oatmeal etc.

3. Boil basil leaves. Drink its water mixed with honey.

4. Banana is very useful during food poisoning. The potassium present in it makes the body recover faster.

5. If loose motions are being made, drink sugar-salt and lemon solution or drink electrol water.

6. Lemon juice is helpful in eliminating bacteria. Mix black salt in its juice and eat it.