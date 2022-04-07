Food Prices, Augusta National Rules, Concession Stands, Golf News

In 2011, before his first appearance at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Ricky Fowler walked backward while wearing a baseball cap at a pre-tournament press conference.

When club member Ron Townsend saw it, he immediately asked the player to rotate it and wear it properly.

Fowler, who has said that he wore the hat in such a way so that people could see his face, thought Townsend was joking.

He was not.

Townsend reiterated his demand and Fowler relented—lest his Masters experience ends before it even begins, New York Post Report.

The player’s brush with Augusta officials is typical of the staid Georgia club, which hosts this year’s Masters from Friday (AEST), possibly with the addition of Tiger Woods.

