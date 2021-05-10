Food Tech Show: Building The Plant-Based Creamery with Miyoko Schinner – The Spoon

Miyoko Schinner has had an amazing journey as a plant-based food entrepreneur.

But that doesn’t mean it was easy. Whether it was the early days in Japan where she ran into the Japanese mafia or her initial struggles trying to scale production for her plant-based cheese recipes in the early days of Miyoko’s Creamery, Schinner’s overcome a number of challenges to get to where she is today as one of the most impactful leaders in today’s plant-based food market.

In this episode of The Food Tech Show, I talk to Miyoko about:

Her decision to become vegan and how that shaped her career

About becoming a plant-based cookbook author

The challenges of raising capital for her first company in the 90s

Launching Miyoko’s Kitchen and how it was much easier to find interest for her second startup

How she overcame the challenges of scaling production towards large production batches for her plant-based dairy products

Her work to help farmers transition towards a post-animal agriculture economy

Her legal battle with the state of California over the language to describe plant-based cheese and dairy products

You can hear the story by listen to the podcast in the player below, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

