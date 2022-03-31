Foot Mondial 2022 – On which channel and at what time is the draw for the 2022 World Cup?

Even though we don’t know all the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup yet, the draw for the group stage will take place this Friday, April 1.

What day and at what time?

This is not an April Fool’s joke, but after European or African roadblocks that have allowed several countries to validate their tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week, the draw for the chickens will be at the Doha exhibition this Friday 1 April will be done at the centre. at 6 pm

Which channel?

The draw for the 2022 World Cup will be broadcast overtly on TMC and encrypted on beIN Sports 1. On 10th, Bixant Lizzarazzu and Gregoire Margotón will be presenting this always special moment.

If the Qatari channel will be the main broadcaster of this competition with 64 matches re-telecast, TF1 Group will broadcast the 28 most beautiful posters of the competition.

There is also a broadcast of the draw for the youngest children…