Football: A Union Saint-Guillois/RSC Anderlecht derby to start the Champions playoff

The first day of the final leg of the Belgian Championships will be played on Sunday 24 April.

The Pro League on Monday unveiled the first day of the Belgian Championship playoffs. The Champions Playoffs, the final stage that brings together the four best teams in the regular stage, will begin on Sunday 24 April at 1:30 pm with a match between FC Bruges and Antwerp.

a derby will follow the middle of Union Saint-Guillois and RSC Anderlecht, again on Sunday 24 April at 6.30 pm.,

The rest of the schedule was unveiled on Monday evening: the comeback match between RSCA and Union is scheduled for May 15 at 6:30 pm. As a reminder, six matches are yet to be played before the Belgium champions are named for the 2021-2022 season.

