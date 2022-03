Sunday, March 27, 2022. 11:54

BERLIN: Bayern Munich’s Canadian winger Alfonso Davies no longer has heart problems and is expected to return to the pitch next month after recovering from his COVID-19 infection, he said on the German club’s website on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined since December. He tested positive for coronavirus in January and a doctor also diagnosed him with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart).

“I am happy to be able to come back and train again. Rehab is going well so far,” Davis said.