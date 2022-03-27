Football: All whites reach Oceania World Cup qualifying final with tense win over Tahiti

Liberato caucus celebrating a goal against Tahiti. photosport

The All Whites are one step closer to their 2022 FIFA World Cup dreams after a tense 1-0 win over Tahiti in the semi-finals of the Oceania qualifying tournament in Qatar on Monday morning.

It was a tougher contest than many expected, with New Zealand unable to make the most of their opportunities (16 shots, with eight on target), while the belligerent Tahiti side put up a brilliant defence.

Defender Liberato Cacace’s 70th-minute goal was the difference, as the Italian-based defender buried his chances after latching on to a loose ball in the penalty area.

The All Whites’ attack was not as polished as the previous games, and they were guilty of wasting many good opportunities, as they spent most of the match at camp…