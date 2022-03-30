Football: All whites reach World Cup playoffs after beating Solomon Islands

Bill Tuiloma celebrates after scoring his first goal against the Solomon Islands. Getty Images

All whites have joined the queue for Qatar – and are one game away from the FIFA World Cup.

New Zealand crossed their last hurdle on Thursday morning with a comprehensive 5-0 win over the Solomon Islands in the final of the Oceania tournament in Doha.

It was a sure-fire performance from the All Whites in an open game, with Bill Tuiloma’s opening goal settling any nerves before Chris Wood widened the margin just before halftime.

New Zealand made the most of their height with two goals from the set piece, and Solomon’s keeper Philip Mango had a nervous night, with Bell Corner sailing over his head for the third goal, before Tuiloma again. Got up without a challenge on the far post. ,