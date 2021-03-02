LATEST

Football assistant player opposes player, gets banned from sideline

Screenshot from twitter

Football coach Everyone has the right to be fired on the shore. Many of them are former players who can’t help Sprinkle down During touchdowns, leaps into the air in excitement and Shout at angry players.

Isn’t it okay when someone interferes on the sidelines. Saturday during an FCS game between Youngtown State University and the University of Northern Iowa Youngstown, Ohio, A player received a substantial hit from someone on the sideline.

watch the video

I mean, this football staff didn’t even try to get out.

Youngstown State Staff Truckers Player

related: HS player intentionally smokes official after coach

Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Kwan Hampton was eliminated as a big-time play and went out of bounds at the end of it.

As he slowed down, YSU’s director of player personnel Tim johnson Threw his shoulder at Hampton and laid him on the ground. Johnson, with both hands in his pocket, did not even attempt to move out of the way. He also appeared to be leaning forward. Hampton then immediately points to Johnson.

Johnson, a former YSU Penguins All-American linebacker who played Six seasons in nfl Along with the Chicago Bears, the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens were banned from the sidelines for “the remainder of the spring football season” after the incident.

“I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what happened on Saturday,” Johnson Said in a statement. “As a member of the YSU football staff, my tasks are held in high regard and should never have happened. Again, I deeply apologize to all those who have been influenced by my actions. “

Quan Hampton, who was the opposing player, seemed to have some fun with playing on social media shoulder to shoulder.

“Almost completely gone without a tackle game,” he said Joked on twitter.

What do you think Did the semi-truck-like Johnson play a trick to hit Hampton or was he just standing his ground?

If you ask me, any reasonable person should just get out of the way.

