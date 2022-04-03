Football: Canada in the World Cup

Members of Vancouver Island’s Croatian community are likely to have mixed feelings on November 27 when their adopted country plays at the 2022 World Cup of football in their homeland Qatar.

“My heart says Croatia and my heart says Canada,” Victoria’s Rudy Ranogajek said after the World Cup draw in Doha on Friday. “I definitely have mixed feelings.”

Ranogajek, who was born in a refugee camp in Italy after his parents fled communism in the former Yugoslavia, was among those who in 2018 hosted the Croatian Cultural Society Hall in Gordon Head for the final World Cup in Russia. Was jammed during Croatia’s run in the final. Now, with Canada in the mix, he said he wishes both teams the best and will be in for a tie.

In a country of immigrants, the World Cup has always been Canada’s great…