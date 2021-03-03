Football coach, former MC Hammer Dancer, viral for slick moves

Loading...

MC Hammer I was the hottest thing Late 1980s And Early 1990s. Everyone wanted to dance like Hammer and prove that they are “2 Legit 2 Quit”.

Of course, Hammer’s most famous song and music video was “You can’t touch it.” Wearing those famous parachute pants and pulling off dance moves Like “The Running Man” and that dar side shuffle Hammer dance, MC Hammer won over the hearts of wannabe breakdancers and music lovers Techwide.

One person who helped popularize those moves was football coach Alonzo Carter. Nearly 27 years later, the former backup dancer for MC Hammer (who also starred in the famous music video) broke him to the delight of San Jose State’s football team when he was introduced as the Spartans’ backing coach.

SJSU coach danced to MC Hammer

Get it, Bella!

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan smiled with Carter. Once the famous song started playing, he couldn’t help but break his inner hammer.

Carter makes all the moves without hesitation. Even he broke it and made the side muffler MC Hammer famous. All he needed was big, baggy pants. When the song was released in 1990, his players could not get a regular routine despite none of them being born.

“It came naturally,” Carter explained ESPN. “It’s a complete routine. We choreographed that routine 25 years ago, and it still stands strong. It is still prominent. “

Alonzo Carter was MC Hammer’s backup dancer

Carter was playing football at Hayward State outside Oakland in 1989 when he and Some friends auditioned to dance In another music video for MC Hammer.

He got the gig, became his permanent backup dancer and toured around the world with Hammer. He has performed at shows such as Grammys and MTV Video Music Awards.

Carter in blue pants behind MC Hammer:

Of course, Carter’s dance video at SJSU became a viral sensation.

Ellen Degeners also surprised “Coach Zoe” on The Ellen Show, where she sparkled her funky dance on live TV. Then he gave the program a check for $ 25,000.

Alonzo Carter still serves as San Jose State’s 2021 running back coach, and I’m sure he’s still busting a trick every time he gets the chance.

