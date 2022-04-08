Football – Europa League: Barca saves a small draw on the lawn of Frankfurt

FC Barcelona will at least avoid drowning! In a match that was largely controlled by the Catalans, it was the Germans from Frankfurt who proved most dangerous. Led, Barca were able to equalize and thus exit the Europa League (1-1) quarter-final with a precious draw in the first leg.

In scintillating form since the start of 2022, Barca have been trampled upon. The favorite of the match against Frankfurt 9th in the Bundesliga, the Spanish team had possession (66%) without really dominating. Sterile, the visitors suffered a number of counter-attacks from Eintracht, particularly suffering heavily in midfield.

Barca broke his teeth

In the first period, Barca did not get many chances, blaming their opponents instead for effective pressure. Frankfurt has really made sure that…